Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 14.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 12.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 104.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

