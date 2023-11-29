Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chemours were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 5,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chemours by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.