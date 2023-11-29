Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.