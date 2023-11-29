Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,258 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $209,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.87 and a 1-year high of $293.77.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.