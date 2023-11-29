Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 28,381 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

