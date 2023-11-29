Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,582 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

