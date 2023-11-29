Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 445.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

