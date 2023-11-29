Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $612,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 144.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

