Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

GLRE opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $394.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,662 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 891,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 688,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

