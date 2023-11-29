Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance
GLRE opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $394.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlight Capital Re
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.