Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SIM stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

