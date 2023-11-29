Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,058 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

