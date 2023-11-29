Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

