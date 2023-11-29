Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 610.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Comerica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.