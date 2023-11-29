Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Teradata worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

