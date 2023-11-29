Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 115,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period.

PFN stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

