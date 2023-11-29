Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.17.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

