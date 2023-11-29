Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Stratasys worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

