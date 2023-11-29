Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ISD opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

