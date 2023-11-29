Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Western Union worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 294.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Western Union Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WU opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

