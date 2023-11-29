Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,378 shares of company stock worth $112,586.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

