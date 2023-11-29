Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.