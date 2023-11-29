Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.