Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 51,806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,806 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.