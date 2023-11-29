Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after buying an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,493 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 163.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,136 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

