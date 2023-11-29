Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,337 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,450,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,928,000 after buying an additional 293,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

