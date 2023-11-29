Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,330 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -220.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

