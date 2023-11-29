Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of United Community Banks worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 26.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

