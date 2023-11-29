Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 293.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

