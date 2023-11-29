HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 2.8 %
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kezar Life Sciences
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.