HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KZR

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 2.8 %

KZR opened at $0.87 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.