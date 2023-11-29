Head-To-Head Analysis: Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cool and Carnival Co. &, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carnival Co. & 1 2 15 0 2.78

Carnival Co. & has a consensus target price of $18.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Carnival Co. &’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival Co. & is more favorable than Cool.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cool and Carnival Co. &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Carnival Co. & -8.11% -15.00% -1.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and Carnival Co. &’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million 2.68 $85.74 million N/A N/A Carnival Co. & $12.17 billion 1.35 -$6.09 billion ($1.35) -10.84

Cool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carnival Co. &.

Summary

Cool beats Carnival Co. & on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names. It also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motorcoaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

