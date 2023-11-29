Head to Head Contrast: Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) & Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) and Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Regis Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sabre Gold Mines and Regis Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Regis Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Regis Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 59.14 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -1.77 Regis Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -3.98

Regis Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Regis Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Regis Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Regis Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Regis Resources beats Sabre Gold Mines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project. Regis Resources Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

