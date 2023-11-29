Head-To-Head Review: Nauticus Robotics (KITT) versus Its Rivals

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nauticus Robotics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 89 204 300 7 2.38

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 122.39%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -228.03% -323.81% -38.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million -$28.26 million -3.98 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $578.92 million $197,857.14 -7.92

Nauticus Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics competitors beat Nauticus Robotics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

