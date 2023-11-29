Head to Head Review: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 4.72% 4.10% 2.79% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Risk and Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HealthStream and Tiga Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given HealthStream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $266.83 million 2.89 $12.09 million $0.43 59.19 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthStream.

Summary

HealthStream beats Tiga Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services. The company also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, it offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, the company provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; and CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.