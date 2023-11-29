Head to Head Survey: BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.02%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Orion Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.46 4.66 Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.40 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -4.94

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

