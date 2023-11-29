Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

