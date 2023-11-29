Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

