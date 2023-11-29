HUYA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 467% compared to the average volume of 1,782 call options.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.67. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HUYA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HUYA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 938,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.