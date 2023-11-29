HUYA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 467% compared to the average volume of 1,782 call options.
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.67. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.49.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
