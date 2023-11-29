Ian Edward Kershaw Acquires 9,756 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Edward Kershaw acquired 9,756 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £23,999.76 ($30,314.21).
IQGeo Group Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. IQGeo Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 184 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.50 ($4.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.97. The stock has a market cap of £161.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,100.00 and a beta of 0.34.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
