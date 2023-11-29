Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $76.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INDB

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $55.51 on Friday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.