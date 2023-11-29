Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $76.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.
INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ INDB opened at $55.51 on Friday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
