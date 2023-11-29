Insider Buying: Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Buys 158,000 Shares of Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) insider Chris Sullivan acquired 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £244,900 ($309,334.34).

Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 0.3 %

LON ALFA opened at GBX 155 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 203 ($2.56).

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is presently 1,111.11%.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.