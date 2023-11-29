Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 16,075 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $129.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $93,815,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

