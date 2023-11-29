Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells 5,708 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $99,205.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 720,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,133.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $892.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

