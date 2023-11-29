International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 291.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,403 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 212.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 44.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

