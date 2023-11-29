International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 33.3 %

THM stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

