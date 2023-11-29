Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $161,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,227,691,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

