Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,806 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 4,348 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

