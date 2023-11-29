Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.84) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.17 ($3.07).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.