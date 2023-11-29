Jefferies Financial Group Lowers AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £125

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from £130 ($164.20) to £125 ($157.89) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £127 ($160.41) to £129 ($162.94) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($157.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £118.95 ($150.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,900 ($125.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £153.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,267.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of £108.93. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,851 ($124.43) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($156.52).

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.46) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,457.75). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

