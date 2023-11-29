JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 220,478 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $113,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,220,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,436,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,519,000 after acquiring an additional 160,750 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

PBA stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

