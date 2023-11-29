JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 299,195 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $132,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

